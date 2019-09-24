Canucks' Brock Boeser: Suffers concussion
Boeser entered the concussion protocol after being hit from behind against Ottawa on Monday.
At this point, the team figures to take a cautious approach with Boeser and will almost certainly keep him out of the final two preseason games, instead focusing on being ready for Opening Night versus Edmonton on Oct. 2. The winger racked up 50-plus points in back-to-back seasons, but has also never reached the 70-game mark due to injuries. If the winger does miss any time, Tanner Pearson or J.T. Miller will likely get a crack at first-line minutes.
