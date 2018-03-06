Canucks' Brock Boeser: Suffers scary injury
Boeser exited Monday's game against the Islanders in the third period with an injury to his lower back.
Boeser was awkwardly checked into the open doorway of the Canucks' bench during a change in lines, resulting in his lower back taking the brunt of the hit. It's too early to determine the exact severity of the injury, but Farhan Lalji of TSN reported shortly thereafter that a stretcher was being sent to the team's locker room.
