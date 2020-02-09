Boeser will not return after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Flames.

Boeser got tangled up with the Flames' Mark Jankowski late in the second period and immediately went to the locker room. The Vancouver winger had three shots on goal and a hit in 13:00 before the injury occurred. After the game, head coach Travis Green said Boeser would likely be out for "a little bit," which casts doubt onto his availability for Monday's clash with the Predators.