Boeser managed an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Boeser ended a three-game mini-slump with his helper Thursday. The 24-year-old winger is up to 42 points, 125 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 52 contests overall. He had 45 points in 57 games last year. If he plays in the Canucks' last four games, 2020-21 will be the first season he didn't miss an appearance.