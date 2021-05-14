Boeser managed an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.
Boeser ended a three-game mini-slump with his helper Thursday. The 24-year-old winger is up to 42 points, 125 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 52 contests overall. He had 45 points in 57 games last year. If he plays in the Canucks' last four games, 2020-21 will be the first season he didn't miss an appearance.
