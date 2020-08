Boeser posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Boeser dished to Bo Horvat on a two-on-none play early in the third period, and Horvat scored to give the Canucks some extra breathing room. Boeser is up to three goals, six assists and 16 shots on goal in 12 playoff contests. It's an unusually low shooting volume for the 23-year-old winger, who averaged nearly three shots on goal per game in the regular season.