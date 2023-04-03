Boeser netted a goal in a 4-1 loss to LA on Sunday.
Boeser opened the scoring early in the first period, but the game went downhill for Vancouver after that. It was his 17th marker and 53rd point in 68 contests this season. Boeser is on a roll, scoring four goals and seven points over his last five outings.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Adds another three points Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Goal and assist in win•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Puts away goal•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Distributes trio of helpers•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Records 30th assist•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Pots power-play marker in loss•