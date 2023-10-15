Boeser posted an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

It was no four-goal game like he had Opening Night, but Boeser still made a contribution when he set up Nils Hoglander's first-period tally. Boeser is up to five points, nine shots and a plus-3 rating through two contests. After posting 55 points and a minus-20 rating in 74 outings last season, he appears set for a bounce-back campaign, though it's unclear if this hot start will last long enough to lead him to a career year.