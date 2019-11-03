Canucks' Brock Boeser: Supplies pair of assists
Boeser recorded two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Both of Boeser's helpers came on goals by Elias Pettersson, one of which was of the power-play variety. The 22-year-old winger is up to 16 points (seven tallies, nine apples) through 14 games this season. Seven of Boeser's points have come with a man advantage as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.