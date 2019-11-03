Boeser recorded two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Both of Boeser's helpers came on goals by Elias Pettersson, one of which was of the power-play variety. The 22-year-old winger is up to 16 points (seven tallies, nine apples) through 14 games this season. Seven of Boeser's points have come with a man advantage as well.