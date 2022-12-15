Boeser (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Wednesday's game versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
It's unclear why Boeser was scratched, as he participated in warmups. Nils Hoglander will take his place in the lineup. More information on Boeser should be available prior to Saturday's game versus the Jets.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Picks up assist in overtime win•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Key goal in Saturday's win•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Will remain in lineup Saturday•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Likely not playing Saturday•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Points in nine straight games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends point streak to seven games•