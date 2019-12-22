Boeser potted a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Boeser put the game out of reach by scoring at 14:31 of the third period. He's recorded three goals and eight assists through 10 games in December. The 22-year-old remains a consistent offensive threat with 13 goals and 35 points in 37 contests this season.