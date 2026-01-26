Head coach Adam Foote did not have a postgame update on Boeser's status after the winger took a hit to head at the conclusion of Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Boeser was on the receiving end of a high hit from Bryan Rust during a net-front scramble in the final seconds of the third period as the Canucks tried to send the game to overtime. The 28-year-old Boeser will presumably be evaluated further Monday. The right-shot winger should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home divisional matchup against the Sharks.