Canucks' Brock Boeser: Tallies assist
Boeser collected an assist in Wednesday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Boeser heads into the All-Star break with five points in his past three outings. He had just a single point in the prior five contests, but appears to have climbed out of the rut. Boeser has 34 points in 38 games, which would put him on pace for 73 points had he not missed 13 games due to injury.
