Boeser logged a goal and three assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Boeser gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead with his first-period goal. He'd later add three assists in the third on a pair of Elias Pettersson tallies and Anthony Beavillier's game-winner. The 25-year-old Boeser is up to 10 goals and 25 assists through 44 games this season. While it's been a generally disappointing season for Boeser, his four-point outing should help generate some buzz as the trade deadline approaches.