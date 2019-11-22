Boeser scored a power-play goal on four shots and also picked up an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Nashville.

Boeser's goal late in the second period, his 10th of the season, was the eventual game-winner. The 22-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start to the month but has now found the net in two of his last three games and in three of his last six. Injuries have prevented Boeser from playing a full NHL season to this point in his young career, but he's on pace for an 80-point season if he can stay healthy.