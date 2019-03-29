Canucks' Brock Boeser: Tallies in shootout win
Boeser netted his 26th goal of the season on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.
After going two games without a point, Boeser put himself back in the goal column with a go-ahead tally in the second period. Boeser is at 54 points in 65 games this year, as well as a career-high 195 shots. He only needs one point to match his personal best from last season, with up to four more chances to get there.
