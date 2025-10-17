Boeser scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Boeser netted his third goal in four games, tying this contest at 2-2 in the second period. The 28-year-old winger has been efficient, taking just seven shots on net so far this season. Boeser remains a fixture in the top six and on the power play, so he should be fairly steady on offense throughout the campaign, though an increase in shot volume would make his early success more sustainable.