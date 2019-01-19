Canucks' Brock Boeser: Tallies two points
Boeser scored a goal and two points with three shots on net in a 4-3 victory against the Sabres on Friday.
The 21-year-old snapped a goalless streak with an empty-netter the other night, and maybe that's just what he needed, as Boeser found the back of the net again Friday. He's missed some games this season, but Boeser still has 16 goals and 31 points in 36 games. Boeser has four goals and eight points in the last 10 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...