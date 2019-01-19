Boeser scored a goal and two points with three shots on net in a 4-3 victory against the Sabres on Friday.

The 21-year-old snapped a goalless streak with an empty-netter the other night, and maybe that's just what he needed, as Boeser found the back of the net again Friday. He's missed some games this season, but Boeser still has 16 goals and 31 points in 36 games. Boeser has four goals and eight points in the last 10 contests.