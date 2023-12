Boeser scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.

Boeser and J.T. Miller set up each other's goals in the contest. During his five-game point streak, Boeser has five goals and three assists. The 26-year-old remains in the lead for the Rocket Richard race with 18 tallies -- matching his total for all of last season -- and he's up to 30 points with 70 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 26 contests this season.