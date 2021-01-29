Boeser scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Boeser opened the scoring on the power play at 5:30 of the first period. He later added an assist on Elias Pettersson's first-period marker before scoring another one of his own in the second. The 23-year-old Boeser has only gotten on the scoresheet four times in 10 games, but three of those instances have been of the multi-point variety. Overall, the winger has six tallies, three helpers, 23 shots on net and a minus-2 rating.