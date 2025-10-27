Boeser scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Boeser missed two games while attending to a personal matter, and he was held off the scoresheet in two appearances after returning to the team. The 28-year-old winger broke the slump in a big way Sunday. He scored the opening goal late in the first period and set up both of Kiefer Sherwood's tallies, with the second one securing the win 1:43 into overtime. Boeser is up to four goals, two assists, 20 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over eight appearances this season. He's locked into a top-six role, though his early-season spot on the top line has gone to the red-hot Conor Garland over the last week.