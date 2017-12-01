Boeser scored twice and added a helper in Thursday's win over Nashville.

Boeser showed off his lethal shot on the first tally and then put his silky hands on display for the eventual game winner. The rookie sensation now has 13 goals and 25 points in 23 games and has become a must-start in all formats. Boeser is a lethal sniper who is already playing a major role with the Canucks. Take full advantage.