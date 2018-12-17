Canucks' Brock Boeser: Three point night
Boeser scored a goal and had two assists during Sunday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.
Boeser was involved in three of Vancouver's four goals on the night, picking up his second multi-point outing a row. The offensive minded winger now has 12 goals and 11 assists in his 23 games this season, as he plays at a point-per-game pace.
