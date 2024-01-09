Boeser added a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The Canucks boast a plus-50 goal differential with Boeser being a huge part of the success. He's lit the lamp a team-leading 25 times to complement 19 helpers through 40 games. It's anyone's guess as to how long Boeser can sustain his sky-high shooting percentage (22.5), but that's splitting hairs given that we're talking about a player in his prime years. With additional consideration to the 12 power-play points that Boeser has in the bank, the electrifying winger is on a rocket launch toward a career-best campaign.