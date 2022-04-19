Boeser scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Boeser tallied his 20th goal of the season at 1:23 of the second period, and it stood as the game-winner. He also helped out on goals by Jason Dickinson and Elias Pettersson later in the contest. Boeser missed five games with an upper-body injury, but he was able to log a solid 16:47 of ice time in his return. The 25-year-old winger is up to 41 points, 180 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 65 outings.