Boeser dished out three power-play assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Boeser picked up a power-play point in each period, with Bo Horvat burying his first helper and Sven Baertschi finishing off the last two. The 20-year-old forward has nine points in eight appearances this season, with five of those coming on the power play.

