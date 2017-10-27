Canucks' Brock Boeser: Three power-play helpers Thursday
Boeser dished out three power-play assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.
Boeser picked up a power-play point in each period, with Bo Horvat burying his first helper and Sven Baertschi finishing off the last two. The 20-year-old forward has nine points in eight appearances this season, with five of those coming on the power play.
