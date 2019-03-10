Boeser scored his 22nd goal of the season on seven shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boeser added two PIM in the contest, and was one of few Canucks to challenge Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the game. Boeser has 47 points in 56 games this season, as well as 172 shots on goal, and he's a good bet to top the 55 points he produced last season if he remains healthy down the stretch.