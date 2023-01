Boeser scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina.

Boeser stuffed a rebound past Pyotr Kochetkov to tie the game 3-3 with just 17 seconds left in the third period before Vancouver went on to win in a shootout. Boeser has logged six points (three goals, three assists) in his last seven contests. The 25-year-old winger is up to nine goals and 17 assists through 35 games this season.