Boeser scored twice on seven shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Boeser tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play marker late in the second period. He scored again when the Canucks pulled their goalie to attempt a comeback in the third, but the rally fell short. While the result was unpleasant for Vancouver, Boeser joined Nikita Kucherov atop the Rocket Richard race with 15 goals this season. Boeser has added nine helpers, 62 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating through 22 contests. Prior to Saturday, he had just one assist across his last five outings.