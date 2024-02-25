Boeser scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, in Saturday's 3-2 win over Boston.

Boeser got Vancouver on the board midway through the third period, beating Jeremy Swayman with a wrister off a faceoff, before deflecting a J.T. Miller feed in overtime for the game-winner. The 26-year-old Boeser now has points in four straight games, totaling three goals and three assists in that span. He's up to 33 goals and 60 points, both career highs, through 60 games this season.