Boeser notched a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Boeser had been in his worst drought of the season, going five games without a point prior to Wednesday. He set up two of Pius Suter's tallies as the Canucks made a comeback effort in the third period. Boeser's recent slowdown hasn't completely derailed him from what's likely to be a career year. He's at 27 goals, 21 helpers, 129 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 48 appearances.