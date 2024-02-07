Boeser picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

He helped set up the second of Elias Lindholm's two tallies late in the second period before his shot attempt early in the third trickled over to J.T. Miller for the game-winner. It was Boeser's third straight multi-point performance and sixth in the last 12 games, a stretch in which the 26-year-old has churned out six goals and 15 points. He's already set a new career high with 30 goals, and Boeser is just three points shy of a new career-high mark in that category as well.