Boeser provided two power-play assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues in Game 2.

Boeser had the secondary helper on goals by Tanner Pearson and Elias Pettersson in the contest. In the first-round series against the Blues, Boeser has four assists in two games. He's at two goals, five helpers and a plus-2 rating through six postseason outings.