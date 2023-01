Boeser recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Boeser picked up a rebound in front of the net before beating Casey DeSmith on a backhander, giving Vancouver a 2-0 lead in the first period. Boeser would add an assist in the third on a Travis Dermott goal. The 25-year-old Boeser now has four points in his last three games. He's up to eight goals and 16 assists through 32 games this season.