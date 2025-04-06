Boeser scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Ducks.
Both points came as part of a five-goal surge in the first period that put the game away early. Boeser is having a strong finish to the campaign, racking up seven goals and 10 points over the last nine games, and Saturday's tally gave him 25 on the season -- the fourth time in his career he's reached that milestone.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: One of each in crazy shootout loss•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends goal spree to three games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Posts another big night•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Scores twice in three-point effort•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Helps out on power play•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Garners power-play helper•