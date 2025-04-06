Boeser scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Ducks.

Both points came as part of a five-goal surge in the first period that put the game away early. Boeser is having a strong finish to the campaign, racking up seven goals and 10 points over the last nine games, and Saturday's tally gave him 25 on the season -- the fourth time in his career he's reached that milestone.