Boeser scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Boeser was the middleman on a tic-tac-toe passing play that resulted in Bo Horvat staking the Canucks to a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Flames rallied back, but Boeser scored a shorthanded, game-tying goal with Thatcher Demko pulled for an extra attacker in the final minute of the third period. The strong showing from Boeser gave him 11 goals and 18 points in 19 appearances this season. With a shooting percentage north of 20 percent, the Minnesota native should be expected to cool off at some point, but he's had a remarkable first month of the season.