Boeser scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Boeser's first-period goal answered an early Evgent Kuznetsov strike. The winger then supplied an assist on Elias Pettersson's marker in the second period. The Minnesota native has nine points and 29 shots on goal in 10 games this year, well on his way to reaching the 55-point mark for the third straight campaign.