Canucks' Brock Boeser: Two points in shootout loss
Boeser scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Boeser's first-period goal answered an early Evgent Kuznetsov strike. The winger then supplied an assist on Elias Pettersson's marker in the second period. The Minnesota native has nine points and 29 shots on goal in 10 games this year, well on his way to reaching the 55-point mark for the third straight campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.