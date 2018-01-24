Canucks' Brock Boeser: Two power-play tallies Tuesday
Boeser scored two power-play goals on a game-high six shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Boeser is in the midst of a tremendous campaign, as he's up to 24 goals on the season. While Boeser had gone six games without a goal coming in, his consistent ability to generate shots suggests he should continue lighting the lamp at a high rate moving forward. The 20-year-old's averaging just a shade under three shots on goal per game.
