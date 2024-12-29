Boeser scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

The 27-year-old winger has had a very productive week around the Christmas break, scoring five goals in Vancouver's last three contests. Boeser is up to '13 goals and 24 points through 28 appearances on the season, including four goals and five helpers on the man advantage, with 53 shots on net, 30 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating.