Boeser will not play in Friday's game against the Hurricanes due to a hand injury.

Boeser's injury comes as a bit of a surprise, as he saw more ice time than usual in Thursday's matchup against the Lightning. The Vancouver Province's Jason Botchford indicates that he underwent an MRI on the hand earlier in the day and the team expects to get the results of that exam later in the evening. In his absence, the team will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Derrick Pouliot and Alex Biega both drawing in.