Canucks' Brock Boeser: Unavailable Friday, undergoing MRI
Boeser will not play in Friday's game against the Hurricanes due to a hand injury.
Boeser's injury comes as a bit of a surprise, as he saw more ice time than usual in Thursday's matchup against the Lightning. The Vancouver Province's Jason Botchford indicates that he underwent an MRI on the hand earlier in the day and the team expects to get the results of that exam later in the evening. In his absence, the team will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Derrick Pouliot and Alex Biega both drawing in.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Hits 25-goal mark in dazzling fashion•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Two power-play tallies Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Held pointless for third straight game•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Nets 22nd goal in loss•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Named rookie of the month•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Racks up four points against Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...