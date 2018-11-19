Canucks' Brock Boeser: Unavailable Monday
Boeser (groin) skated Monday, but won't be in action versus Winnipeg.
The team appears to be taking a cautious approach with Boeser and will wait to see how he responds to Monday's session before determining his availability for an upcoming three-game road trip. The winger -- who has been sidelined for the Canucks' last seven contests -- racked up four points in his last outing. Once given the all-clear, the Minnesota native is a near lock for a top-six spot and should rejoin the power play as well.
