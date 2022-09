Boeser had hand surgery Monday that will sideline him for 3-4 weeks.

Boeser figures to miss the first two weeks of the season given his recovery timeline outlined by the team, if not longer. Despite missing some games, Boeser should still be capable of reaching the 40-point threshold for a fourth straight season and could even push for 50. As such, Boeser figures to offer top-half fantasy value once cleared to play.