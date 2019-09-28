Canucks' Brock Boeser: Wearing non-contact jersey
Boeser (concussion) skated with a non-contact jersey Saturday.
Boeser suffered this concussion Tuesday, so he's clearly progressing well through the league's protocol. He'll to fully clear it by Wednesday's season opener versus the Oilers. Once Boeser is healthy, he'll man the top line and power play alongside Elias Pettersson.
