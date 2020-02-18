Canucks' Brock Boeser: Will be re-evaluated in three weeks
Boeser suffered a rib cartilage fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Boeser has missed the last three games since suffering an injury on Feb. 8 against the Flames. The three-week timeline will hold him out until at least mid-March, but he may still miss more time after his re-evaluation. The 22-year-old forward has 16 goals and 45 points in 56 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.