Boeser suffered a rib cartilage fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Boeser has missed the last three games since suffering an injury on Feb. 8 against the Flames. The three-week timeline will hold him out until at least mid-March, but he may still miss more time after his re-evaluation. The 22-year-old forward has 16 goals and 45 points in 56 games this season.