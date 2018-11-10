Canucks' Brock Boeser: Will miss rest of road trip
Boeser (groin) is week-to-week with his injury, and even though Canucks coach Travis Green insists the winger "will be fine," Boser has been ruled out for the next four games.
The Canucks feel that it's best for Boeser to finish his recovery at home rather than force him into any of the next four road contests. Considering that Vancouver sits atop the Pacific Division standings with a 10-6-1 record, this team can afford to take all the necessary precautions with the showstopping winger, who has accumulated four goals and seven assists through his first 13 games of 2018-19. Boeser will now set his sights on returning next Saturday against the visiting Canadiens.
