Boeser will play this year under his entry-level contract and will look to finalize a long-term extension ahead of next season.

Rather than continuing to work on a long-term deal throughout the season, the two sides will set aside contract discussions under after 2018-19. Boeser will be a restricted free agent at that point, so the Canucks don't have to worry about losing him in free agency.

