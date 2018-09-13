Canucks' Brock Boeser: Will play under ELC
Boeser will play this year under his entry-level contract and will look to finalize a long-term extension ahead of next season.
Rather than continuing to work on a long-term deal throughout the season, the two sides will set aside contract discussions under after 2018-19. Boeser will be a restricted free agent at that point, so the Canucks don't have to worry about losing him in free agency.
