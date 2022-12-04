Boeser will be in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Arizona, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Boeser was originally projected to be a healthy scratch after recording no points and a minus-3 rating over his last three games. Dakota Joshua was expected to replace him in the lineup based on Saturday's morning skate, but Joshua suffered an undisclosed injury and is a late scratch as a result. Boeser, who has three goals and 14 points in 18 games, is consequently expected to serve on the third line with Sheldon Dries and Conor Garland.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Likely not playing Saturday•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Points in nine straight games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Ends goal-scoring drought•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: On four-game point streak•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Returning Tuesday•