Boeser will be in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Arizona, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Boeser was originally projected to be a healthy scratch after recording no points and a minus-3 rating over his last three games. Dakota Joshua was expected to replace him in the lineup based on Saturday's morning skate, but Joshua suffered an undisclosed injury and is a late scratch as a result. Boeser, who has three goals and 14 points in 18 games, is consequently expected to serve on the third line with Sheldon Dries and Conor Garland.