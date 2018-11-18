Canucks' Brock Boeser: Will skate Monday
Boeser (groin) will skate Monday.
Boeser has missed the last seven games with his groin injury and it appears he'll also be out Monday against the Jets. However, a return to skating is obviously a good sign for the 21-year-old sniper, who should be back sooner rather than later.
