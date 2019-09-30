Boeser (concussion) will play in Wednesday's season opener versus the Oilers.

Boeser suffered this concussion less than a week ago, and he progressed through the league's protocol quickly. The 22-year-old will look to build off of his first two full seasons in the league where he generated 55 goals and and 111 points over 131 games. Boeser will flank Elias Pettersson on the Canucks' top line, and the duo is on track to man the top power-play unit as well.