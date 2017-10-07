Boeser will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's home contest versus the Oilers. "He's going to play soon, it's one game," coach Travis Green said. "He's going to get his chance. It's not like he's going to sit here for a month and not play."

The 2015 first-round (23rd overall) pick figures to evolve into a fantasy stud in due time, but right now it appears that team brass still has the training wheels on his feet. Fantasy owners are urged to be patient with him, though, as it sounds like his season debut will come soon enough following his five-points-in-nine-games sample with Vancouver last year.