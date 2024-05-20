Boeser will miss the remainder of the 2024 playoffs after a blood-clotting issue was found in his leg following Vancouver's Game 6 loss to Edmonton on Saturday, per Sportsnet.

Boeser will conclude the postseason with seven goals and 12 points in 12 appearances. He also set career highs during the 2023-24 regular season, producing 40 goals and 73 points over 81 outings. If Ilya Mikheyev (undisclosed) can't play in Monday's Game 7 matchup versus the Oilers, Sam Lafferty or Linus Karlsson could draw into the lineup to replace Boeser.